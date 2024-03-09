Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Down 17.3%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 160,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 31,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$43.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

Featured Stories

