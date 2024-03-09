Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 82.92% and a negative net margin of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Myomo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Myomo Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of MYO opened at $3.19 on Friday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 664.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 1,058,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Myomo in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

