Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) vs. Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 19.12% 13.02% 7.06% Epsilon Energy 36.67% 13.32% 11.20%

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Murphy Oil pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Epsilon Energy pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.46 billion 1.81 $661.56 million $4.22 9.74 Epsilon Energy $69.96 million 1.58 $35.35 million $0.60 8.32

This table compares Murphy Oil and Epsilon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil and Epsilon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 5 0 2.56 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $46.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Epsilon Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.