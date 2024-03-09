Morgan Stanley Sells 4,186 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of 3M worth $957,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

MMM opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.