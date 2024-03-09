Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $738,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $412.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $419.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.52.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares in the company, valued at $67,854,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

