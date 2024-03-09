Morgan Stanley Purchases 215,822 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.03% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $849,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $121.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

