Morgan Stanley Has $833.45 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $833,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

