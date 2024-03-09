Morgan Stanley Has $781.36 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,330,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,529,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $781,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 501,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,362,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,488,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 96,636 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $41.18 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $41.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.