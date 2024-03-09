Morgan Stanley Buys 25,792 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $799,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $968.83 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $945.20 and a 200-day moving average of $867.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.