Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Lululemon Athletica worth $746,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

LULU stock opened at $460.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

