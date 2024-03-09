Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Senior Officer Kevin John Ross Sells 168,000 Shares of Stock

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$139,440.00.

Montage Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

Montage Gold stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. Montage Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$207.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.