MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.270-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.27-$2.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $440.75.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $28.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.42. 6,256,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,342. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.5% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 67.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

