Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 80,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 768,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,301,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9,847.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

