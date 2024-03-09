Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,159 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

BMY stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

