Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,169 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

