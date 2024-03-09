Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

