Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.