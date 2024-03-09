Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $545.95 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies



Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

