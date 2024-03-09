Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WING stock opened at $353.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 150.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day moving average of $235.03. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $375.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

