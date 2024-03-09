Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $374.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

