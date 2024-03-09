Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

