Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 880 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Busey worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 742.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Busey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.37%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,917 shares of company stock valued at $117,215 and sold 6,900 shares valued at $162,955. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

