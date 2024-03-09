Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 511 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $321,749,192. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $305.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89. The company has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

