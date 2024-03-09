Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,989 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 353.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $308.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $192.78 and a one year high of $320.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.92.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

