Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 859,420 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 237,975 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

