Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

