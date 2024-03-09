monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.64.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNDY

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3,148.84 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.