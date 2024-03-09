Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) vs. East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Financial Survey

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for East Resources Acquisition and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Moelis & Company 3 2 0 0 1.40

Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Moelis & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Moelis & Company $854.75 million 4.43 -$24.70 million ($0.36) -147.78

East Resources Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moelis & Company.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Moelis & Company -2.89% -3.82% -1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats East Resources Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It operates in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.