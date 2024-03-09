Mizuho Boosts Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $90.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.15.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.90. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $79,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

