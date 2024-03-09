Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.07, but opened at $50.45. Miller Industries shares last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 23,598 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $551.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 69.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

