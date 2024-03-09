Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Releases Earnings Results

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Miller Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE MLR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

