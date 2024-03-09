Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove Purchases 1,600 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

MSEX stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $933.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 73.86%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middlesex Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,026,000 after buying an additional 610,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.