Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $465.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $415.00.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $406.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.55 and a 200-day moving average of $365.31. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.