Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $415.00.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $406.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,514. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.