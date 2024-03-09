Michael Forsum Purchases 17,241 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) COO Michael Forsum bought 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $483.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Landsea Homes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 72.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

