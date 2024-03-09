MFA Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

MFA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

MFA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.11. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

MFA Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MFA Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

