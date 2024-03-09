Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEIGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 200230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.50 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $4,598,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

