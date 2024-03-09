Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 200230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 429,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,903,000 after acquiring an additional 364,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $10,867,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

