Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

MGX has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MGX opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at $26,087,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

