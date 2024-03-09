Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,728 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,189,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $200.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

