Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML opened at $994.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $859.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $723.30. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

