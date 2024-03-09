Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 2.91% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 961,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,376,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGRN opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.