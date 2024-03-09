Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.35 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,228,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $3,485.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,566.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,274.48. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

