Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

