Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 125,343 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TotalEnergies by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 72,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,186,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

