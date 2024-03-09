Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 28,147 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,185,000 after purchasing an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,485,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in General Electric by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. General Electric has a 52 week low of $86.45 and a 52 week high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

