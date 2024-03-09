Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $273.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.10.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,436 shares of company stock worth $41,103,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

