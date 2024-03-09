Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

