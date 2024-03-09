Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

NYSE TT opened at $284.85 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

