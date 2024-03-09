Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 0.2 %

PCG stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

